Allie Katch Returns At HOG Wrestling After Broken Leg Injury

Allie Katch made her triumphant return to pro wrestling after a broken leg derailed her career in early 2025. As part of House of Glory’s latest event, Indi Hartwell retained the HOG Women’s Title against Zayda Steel. When Steel attacked Hartwell after the match, Katch made the save.

.@AllieKATCH makes her presence known at #HOGGlory after being away for 264 days!!!



LIVE NOW | Only on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/uDFXRwGr6T — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) October 11, 2025

On X, Katch reflected on her big return. Katch declared that “the time is now” for her to take bookings again and that “the universe’s timing is never wrong.”

EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON. THE UNIVERSES TIMING IS NEVER WRONG AND THE TIME IS NOW https://t.co/0RcDsVhedA pic.twitter.com/xTJ8FxrBV9 — ALLIE KATCH ???????? (@AllieKATCH) October 11, 2025

Allie Katch suffered an injury at The People Vs. GCW in January, and it was confirmed that she had broken her leg in two places. A GoFundMe was launched to help her during her recovery, which raised over $53,000. Notable donors include Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, Liv Morgan, Brit Baker, Piper Niven, and Danhausen.

With Katch back and taking bookings again, the popular independent wrestler is ready to put this injury behind her. Katch maintained a positive attitude during her hiatus, and now she’s ready to dish out pain of her own in the squared circle once more.