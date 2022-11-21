Alternative Finish Was Pitched for MJF vs. Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear

MJF defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship as he became the top champ in the main event of Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The finish saw there be two referee bumps. William Regal talked MJF out of using the diamond ring. Moxley had MJF tapping out to a sleeper but the first referee didn’t see it so MJF managed to get out and was handed brass knuckles by Regal to secure the win.

The Idea

Dave Melter explained on F4Wonline that there was actually another idea for the main event finish:

“There was another finish brought up by several of the most influential wrestlers. We don’t know what it was although I presume MJF winning was not the question, and it was just a different way to get there. It was an alternative way of getting there. Khan was strong on his finish that the direction this goes.”

AEW Full Gear will be an event that the company won’t soon forget as it was a positive show they needed after some much drama coming out of the All Out event just a few months ago with CM Punk’s rant at the media scrum and backstage brawl with The Elite.