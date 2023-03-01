WWE Hall of Famer Wants to Face Rhea Ripley in her Retirement Match

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is currently one of the top stars in the women’s division. It has come to light that ‘The Eradicator’ has been considered to be the retirement opponent of a WWE legend.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (a.k.a Madusa) is a trailblazer and one of the greatest female stars to ever grace the squared circle. Her last match was in 2018 when she competed in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution. She recently expressed her desire to have The Judgement Day member as her last opponent inside the ring.

Speaking to PWMania, Blayze talked about calling out Rhea Ripley. She went on to reveal that they had a backstage conversation during the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

Alundra Blayze wants Rhea Ripley as her retirement opponent

“You’re, so funny. I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by I said, ‘yo girl looking good.’ Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, ‘you’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God. That’s such an honor.’ She’s so funny. She’s a wonderful girl, though. Woman. Just amazing. I just say girl or kid because probably like 30 years younger than I am. You know?”

Recently, at RAW XXX, Blayze returned to WWE in a backstage segment alongside other legends. She played poker in a tournament put together by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley won this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Liv Morgan. ‘The Eradicator’ has now earned a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship currently held by Charlotte Flair. They are set to lock horns for the title at WrestleMania 39 this April.