Andrade El Idolo Shares Cryptic Tweet After AEW Dynamite Fight

Andrade El Idolo has advised others to show respect to him following the backstage fight at this week’s AEW Dynamite tapings.

During the taping, the former NXT Champion fought with Sammy Guevara, resulting in Andrade being sent home from the show.

Andrade had been scheduled to face Preston ’10’ Vance of the Dark Order in a career vs. mask match on this Friday’s Rampage, but the match has been canceled.

The Fight

While reports are still coming in, the belief is that Andrade began the fight with Guevara, and had been waiting for him.

El Idolo reportedly threw up to three punches at the former TNT Champion, who did not fight back.

Guevara’s decision to not fight is why he was allowed to stay at the show and headlined Dynamite later that night.

Taking to Twitter, El Idolo seemingly referenced the fight with his advice to others.

Andrade on Twitter

This most recent tweet is the latest move by El Idolo on social media who has used Twitter to tease leaving AEW.

Last week, Andrade began using the hashtag #FreeElIdolo, seemingly expressing a desire to get out of Tony Khan‘s promotion.

El Idolo has also liked tweets from fans who believe he should leave AEW and would fare better back in WWE, where he worked from 2015 to 2021.

The AEW star has also shared frustrations with his booking in the company and retweeted fans who call out Tony Khan for not using him more, especially last week when Hurricane Ian forced multiple stars to miss Dynamite.