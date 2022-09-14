Andrade El Idolo Claims He’s Not Allowed to Use Former Move

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has plenty of moves at his disposal, but don’t expect him to bust out a spinning elbow in the ring.

After years of working in WWE, where he became NXT Champion and United States Champion, Andrade was released last year, after having his initial request to be let go denied.

When a fan tweeted a clip of El Idolo using the spinning elbow on Johnny Gargano, the former NXT Champion said he is not allowed to use the move anymore.

I can't use that move anymore ? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 13, 2022

While Andrade didn’t give a reason, it’s likely that the move has been banned for him, due to the spinning elbow bearing a striking resemblance to Chris Jericho‘s Judas Effect finisher.

Andrade’s most recent match for AEW came at All Out, where he lost in the Casino Ladder Match to the Joker, later revealed to be MJF.

His most recent non-Pay Per View match was a month ago on the August 17, 2022 Dynamite, where he, Dragon Lee and Rush lost to the Elite.

Leaving AEW?

Andrade has been with AEW for over a year now, but his tenure with the company could be coming to an end.

In August, fans were critical of his booking in the company, with one tweet claiming that both he and Miro have been booked worse than when they were in WWE.

This tweet was liked by El Idolo, which came at a time where reports of talent being unhappy were becoming more common in the company.

This culminated in a talent-wide meeting prior to August 24, episode of AEW Dynamite, where Tony Khan addressed communications issues within the promotion.