Andrade Fires Back at Dave Meltzer Claims “You Keep Killing the Business”

Dave Meltzer had several comments regarding Andrade’s return to AEW and the latter has responded to the tenured journalist in a fiery fashion. The October 1st edition of AEW Dynamite saw the return of the acclaimed competitor on the sixth anniversary of the promotion’s flagship TV show.

Dave Meltzer was recently pontificating on matters related to how El Idolo’s initial AEW exit was handled when it transpired in 2023. The Wrestling Observer figurehead noted that wrestlers who are preparing to leave All Elite Wrestling are generally kept off of television or booked in a fashion whereby they take multiple losses on their way out. Andrade was the exception to this standard method of behaviour in Meltzer’s eyes and the AEW returnee has refuted some of the claims from the journalist.

Taking to his personal X page to address some of these recent observations from Meltzer, Andrade said,

“@davemeltzerWON You talk too much s**t without proof, and Sir, I’ll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that’s all I’ll tell you.” “If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you’re wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!”

Andrade’s prior AEW departure and his return timeline with All Elite Wrestling

Andrade did have showout performances in that Continental Classic tournament field prior to his departure from AEW a couple of years back. Through that stretch in the CC, Andrade earned several statement wins over the likes of Bryan Danielson, Brody King, as well as Daniel Garcia. The last AEW match of that prior tenure took place against someone who also would defect to WWE thereafter as Andrade took on Miro who would come back to WWE under his prior Rusev moniker.

Speaking of Andrade’s own WWE return efforr, reports would emerge that were tied to his September 13th release from the promotion centred on multiple violations of the wellness policy. The former WWE United states titleholder left the promotion without a non-compete clause which facilitated his quick turn around AEW comeback on the last Dynamite episode.