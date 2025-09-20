Andrade Confirmed for First Post-WWE Appearance In Mexico

Andrade is wasting no time getting back in the ring following his recent WWE exit. It has been confirmed that he will appear for The Crash Lucha Libre on October 3 at the Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana. The announcement came via Instagram, where The Crash asked fans who they’d like to see Andrade face.

Andrade has not wrestled since WWE SummerSlam, where he teamed with Rey Fenix in a six-pack TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. His departure from WWE in September 2025 ended his second run with the company, which began with a surprise return in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

While Andrade shared his gratitude to WWE on social media, reports suggest his release was not a mutual decision. The former NXT Champion had been absent from TV tapings for nearly a month leading up to his exit.

Looking ahead, Andrade has already teased potential rivalries. He recently challenged AEW’s MJF to a mask vs. hair match in Mexico, though MJF dismissed the idea, telling him to “get over without burning another bridge” before considering a match.

Questions remain as to what the future holds for Andrade, but fans in Tijuana will get to see the former WWE Superstar within a matter of weeks. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Andrade.