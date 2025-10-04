Andrade El Idolo Wins Gold In First Post-WWE Match

Andrade El Idolo is not wasting time making an impact now that his latest WWE run has come to an end. At The Crash Lucha Libre event on October 3 at the Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Andrade captured the Crash Heavyweight Championship.

Andrade defeated DMT Azul to win the gold in what was El Idolo’s first match since leaving WWE. What makes the win even more impressive is that DMT Azul had held the gold for over two years before Andrade brought his reign to an end.

It’s not just in Mexico where Andrade El Idolo is making an impression. Recently, Andrade returned to AEW and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. With this move, Andrade has become the first wrestler to go from WWE to AEW, to back to WWE, and now, back to AEW.

Andrade left WWE in September 2025 after returning as part of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match. It was later shared that Andrade was effectively released and the decision was not mutual. His final WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2025.

Andrade was previously with AEW for over two years but never won gold with the promotion. Now, already a champion, in Mexico, El Idolo plans on more titles now that he’s ‘All-Elite’ once more.