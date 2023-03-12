Angelo Dawkins: The Street Profits Will Never Betray Each Other

The Street Profits will be sticking together for the long term according to recent comments made by Angelo Dawkins.

The team, consisting of Dawkins and Montez Ford, debuted on a March 2016 edition of WWE NXT, and has been a team ever since.

The Street Profits are one of three teams to have held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships (the others being The Revival/FTR and the New Day.)

Sticking Together

Given the number of tag teams and groups that have split due to a betrayal (The Rockers, Evolution, The Shield, etc) it’s no wonder why many expect one member of the Steet Profits to betray the other.

While speaking to the Attitude Era Podcast, Dawkins was asked if there were plans for him and Ford to go their separate ways.

“Nah, never. Never. We’re brothers till the end bro. We’re always gonna support each other no matter what, we always got each other’s back, we ain’t never turning [on each other.]” Angelo Dawkins.

Singles Push

While Dawkins has no plans to turn on Ford and vice versa, being a tag team may not prevent the Street Profits from reaching singles success.

In recent years, Ford’s ability and charisma have earned him praise from several notable names, including Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson, who Ford idolized during his youth.

Last October, it was reported that Dawkins had been impressing a lot of the right names backstage, with the bigger member of the team having as many singles matches from June to October as he did from April 2021 to May 2022.

