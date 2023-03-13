Another Inductee Revealed for This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class

WWE has started to announce inductees into this year’s Hall of Fame class just weeks before the ceremony takes place. On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE confirmed Rey Mysterio as the first person to be part of the class.

It’s been reported that Konnan will do the honors for Mysterio. The Great Muta is also expected to be announced soon for the class.

It looks like Stacy Keibler will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame as Pwinsider.com reports that the WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal to announce Keibler. She would be the first female member of the class to be announced.

Stacy Keibler in the WWE Hall of Fame

The report added that Keibler and WWE have been in talks for a few weeks now, with an ope source stating the deal was “99% done.” Another source said they expect the induction to be likely, although it wasn’t a done deal as of last Friday.

Keibler broke into the wrestling business by working for WCW in 1999, and after the company was sold, she went to WWE in 2001, where she stayed with the company until mid-2006. She decided to depart from the company to focus on other opportunities.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.