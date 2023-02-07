Another WWE Tag Team Has Switched Brands

Mere hours after it was reported that the Maximum Male Models have been moved to Raw, another WWE team has found a new home on the main roster.

The Models, consisting of ma.çé And mån.sôör, alongside their manager Maxine Dupri had been appearing on SmackDown since their call-up to the main roster.

After appearing on last week’s Raw where they tried to recruit Otis as their next client, it was confirmed that the group will be on the red brand moving forward.

Moving Brands

In addition to the Maximum Male Models, Los Lotharios, the duo of Angel and Humberto, are also heading to Monday Night Raw.

This news was broken by PW Insider, who were the first to report on the models.

Like the Maximum Male Models situation, no explanation has been given as to why Los Lotharios have been moved away from SmackDown.

The Maximum Male Models appeared on last night’s Raw, as part of a segment with WWE authority figure Adam Pearce that was interrupted by Chelsea Green.

Angel and Humberto did not appear on last night’s Monday Night Raw.

Los Lotharios

Angel and Humberto are real-life cousins, but it wouldn’t be until 2021 that they began teaming together.

Their first official match came on the September 20, episode of Raw, where they defeated Mansoor and Mustafa Ali.

Los Lotharios were moved to SmackDown as part of the 2021 draft in October 2021, and it was the following month that their names were shortened from Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo to Angel and Humberto.

The most recent match for Los Lotharios saw the pair lose to Hit Row’s Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and Top Dolla in the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament.