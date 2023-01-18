Another WWE Vice President Parts Ways with WWE

Another long-time WWE higher-up has parted ways with the company in the latest shakeup to the company’s corporate landscape.

Earlier this month, Stephanie McMahon resigned as WWE’s Chairwoman and Co-CEO, with Vince McMahon replacing her as Executive Chairman.

Vince McMahon’s return was initially described as solely to oversee the sale of WWE though many have cast doubt on this claim given the billionaire’s new backstage role.

Stefanie Fiondella

Stephanie McMahon’s resignation has not been a one-off event, as it was reported this week that WWE’s Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has left the company.

In an update, PW Insider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who also served in the capacity of Vice President of Communications, has resigned as well.

Fiondella joined WWE in 2004 as Vice President of Marketing & Communications Operations and after leaving in 2019, returned in 2021 for her final role.

Fiondella was also the co-chair for the WWE Women’s Affinity Group as well.

This latest resignation comes after WWE held a meeting earlier this month, in which employees were assured that little to nothing would change in corporate following Vince McMahon’s return.

Resignations

Fiondella and Hopkins are just the latest prominent names to exit WWE as more and more people have parted ways since McMahon’s return.

McMahon’s return to the board alongside former WWE co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and Geroge Barrios resulted in the removal of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler.

In response, Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud chose to leave the board, citing that they felt McMahon’s return was wrong.

Singh’s departure is especially notable given that it was he who oversaw the investigation into McMahon last year.