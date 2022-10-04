Anrade El Idolo Claims Former TNT Champion Complained Backstage Because He Hit Him Too Hard

Andrade El Idolo is scheduled to put his AEW career on the line against 10 (Preston Vance) of Dark Oder. If Andrade loses the match, he must leave All Elite Wrestling forever. However, if El Idolo wins, then 10 must remove his mask forever.

The 32-year-old recently was interviewed by Más Lucha about various topics. At one point during the discussion, Andrade brought up former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Sammy recently had a backstage altercation with Eddie Kingston following one of his promos leading up to All Out.

Eddie was suspended following the altercation for two weeks and the match at All Out was postponed Sammy decided to release a statement shortly after and called Eddie unprofessional. AEW has seemingly spun the drama into a storyline as the two wrestled at Rampage: Grand Slam, with Sammy picking up the win via DQ to continue the feud.

Andrade spoke about an issue he had with Sammy backstage as well and claimed that the 29-year-old complained backstage because he hit him too hard. The interview was in Spanish but has been translated by a Twitter user below. El Idolo stated that Sammy complained backstage about it and he settled the matter using words. Andrade added that Sheamus hits people hard in WWE and nobody complains about it.

Lol at Andrade saying that Sammy Guevara complain about Andrade being too stiff in the ring.



Andrade: “if I hit you hard then you hit me hard too it’s wrestling.” pic.twitter.com/uhnJZa0mXi — Yuri (@AnewYuri) October 4, 2022

Andrade says he had a confrontation with Sammy Guevara after he cried backstage about hitting him too hard. Andrade settled it with words and it didn't amount to anything. — MICRO THE MAIN MAN *NOT MICROMAN* (@MicromanFever) October 3, 2022

He brought up how Sheamus hits everyone hard and nobody complains. — MICRO THE MAIN MAN *NOT MICROMAN* (@MicromanFever) October 3, 2022

Sammy Guevara hopped on Twitter a few hours ago and sent out the following tweet. He didn’t mention anyone by name but the timing leads one to believe he’s talking about Andrade.

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Andrade requested his release from WWE in March 2021. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling on June 4 last year and hasn’t done much in the promotion thus far. The former NXT Champion has been using the hashtag #FreeElIdolo on social media lately, and the announcement of the Career vs. Mask match on Rampage has led many fans to believe his time with the promotion may be coming to an end.