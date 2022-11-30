AR Fox Signs With AEW

AR Fox is All Elite. On Wednesday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Fox had signed with All Elite Wrestling after he was offered a contract following the November 16 episode of Dynamite.

On this episode, Fox teamed with Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) to unsuccessfully challenge Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix) for the Trios Championships.

Fox’s Background

Through the fall, Fox has been used on AEW Dark, where he has worked matches against Eddie Kingston, Fenix, and Serpentico.

Fox is a wrestling veteran who debuted in 2009 and has worked for companies such as EVOLVE, PWG, Dragon Gate, Lucha Underground, and more. He’s helped train wrestlers such as Austin Theory and AC Mack.

Khan also confirmed that Fox would challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!



See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022

I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH?? THIS IS MY DREAM?? IM READY TO TAKEOFF????? — AR FOX (@ARealFoxx) November 30, 2022

Here is the updated card for this week’s episode of Dynamite that will air live on TBS:

Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson

Best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

AEW World Champion MJF will appear live for a promo

TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox

Jade Cargill’s TBS Title celebration

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay