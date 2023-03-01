Ariane Andrew Explains Why Naomi Has Yet to Make a WWE Return

Naomi has been away from WWE since last May, when she walked out due to creative differences alongside Mercedes Mone.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez last month that Naomi was expected to make her return to the company, leading to speculation that it could happen with her being a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

That same week, Dave Meltzer reported that talks between WWE and Naomi were ongoing, although nothing had been signed. Fightful also reported that one WWE higher-up was confident Naomi would return to WWE.

Surgery

Obviously, the Royal Rumble PLE has come and gone, and Naomi is still not back. However, her former tag team partner Ariane Andrew (Cameron), may have shed some light on the situation as Andrew noted that Naomi underwent surgery.

She was asked about Naomi as she was doing a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, and Andrew stated that Naomi is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

“So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery,” Andrew stated (H/T to POST Wrestling). “But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question.”