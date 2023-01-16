Ariel Helwani Calls Stephanie McMahon’s Exit a “Bad Sign” For WWE

Stephanie McMahon’s shocking departure from WWE this month is a sign of bad things for the promotion, according to Ariel Helwani.

McMahon was appointed Interim CEO in June 2022 after her father stepped down due to an investigation into misconduct which saw millions paid out in NDAs.

After Vince McMahon‘s retirement the following month, Stephanie was appointed co-CEO (with Nick Khan) and Chairwoman of the board.

Last week, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE, with her father being appointed Executive Chairman and Khan now the sole CEO.

Bad Sign

An award-winning journalist, Ariel Helwani is following WWE’s ongoing changes closely and has worked with WWE for interviews in the past.

During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Helwani discussed Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and called it a “bad sign.”

“She’s so likable and respected. She is the quintessential businesswoman. … If she decides to do something… imagine a media company run by [Stephanie]. I feel like she’d be successful in whatever she does.” Ariel Helwani.

McMahon is expected to take it easy (at least for a couple of weeks) after undergoing foot surgery last week following her resignation.

Vince’s Retirement

For years, it had been assumed that Vince McMahon would never retire, but that happened (albeit temporarily) last year.

On the podcast, Helwani recalled the difference in WWE before and after the 77-year-old stepped down.

It was like these clouds had opened up. Everyone’s spirits are high.” Ariel Helwani.

Helwani added that it was a “remarkable thing” that nobody working under Stephanie during her tenure in charge had anything bad to say about her.

