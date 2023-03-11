Arn Anderson’s Son, Barrett, Passes Away at 37

Earlier today, Arn Anderson shared the devastating news that his son, Barrett, has passed away at the age of 37.

Anderson tweeted “last night my family suffered a loss that should never be felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.”

Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

Barrett was just 37. pic.twitter.com/wFhPgxUQsR — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 11, 2023

Brock Anderson reacts

Arn and Brock Anderson

Anderson’s youngest son, Brock, reacted to his brother’s death on Twitter with a heartbreaking note. He tweeted with with the caption, “Love you Wimpster.”

In the note, Brock notes that “since the moment I found out, I have been in shock. It’s not clicking in my brain and idk if it ever will.” He said that seeing his parents get the phone call about Barrett was “the most excruciating and cruel thing I have ever witnessed.”

Brock shared a story about his older brother from when he was 7 along with a couple of photos of them.

Love you Wimpster?? pic.twitter.com/dul6XOtkwv — Brock Anderson (@BAndersonAEW) March 11, 2023 via Brock Anderson’s Twitter

We at SEScoops send our deepest condolences to the Andersons (Lundes) in this difficult time.