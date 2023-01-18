Jay Briscoe’s Wife Provides Harrowing Update Following His Fatal Car Crash

Ashley Pugh, the wife of wrestling star Jay Brisco (Jamin Pugh), is asking for prayers during an extremely difficult time for their family.

Jay Briscoe was tragically killed Tuesday night in an automobile accident that occurred in Laurel, Delaware.

According to a post by Ashley Pugh on Facebook, their daughters were in the car and both have sustained serious injuries. Daughter Stacy is undergoing back surgery today (Wednesday), while Jayleigh sustained “some pretty serious injuries” but is stable and resting.

“We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl,” she wrote. “WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!”

SEScoops extends our deepest condolences, as well as thoughts and prayers, to the family and friends of Jamin Pugh.