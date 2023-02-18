Asuka Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot at WrestleMania With Elimination Chamber Victory

Asuka is going to WWE WrestleMania 39 with her win at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE.

She beat in the bout Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez. As a result of her victory, she has earned the opportunity to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The match started off with Morgan and Natalya. Rodriguez was the third star to enter the bout followed by Cross. Moments later, Cross jumped off one of the pods to take everyone out. The fifth star in was Carmella, who talked some trash to Asuka and Cross before Rodriguez tackled Cross through one of the pods. Rodriguez pinned Cross for the first elimination.

There was a near-fall spot when Morgan hit a sunset flip powerbomb to Rodriguez from one of the pods. Carmella caught Morgan with a superkick. Natalya put her in the sharpshooter while Asuka put her in an armbar for the elimination. Natalya was eliminated by Carmella, who connected with a superkick. Asuka and Carmella hit Rodriguez with several kicks for the elimination. Asuka won with the armbreaker.

When the bout was first announced, Morgan, Asuka, Raquel, and Cross were set for it. WWE held qualifying matches for some of the competitors in the match. Natalya defeated Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler in a four-way match to join them. Carmella pinned Candice LeRae in a match that also featured Michin and Piper Niven to advance.

Belair didn’t defend her championship on this show. Instead, her previous title defense on a PLE was in January at the Royal Rumble when she beat Alexa Bliss.

