Asuka Makes WWE History with Elimination Chamber 2023 Victory

The Empress of Tomorrow Asuka is heading back to the Raw Women’s Championship picture after a historic victory inside the Elimination Chamber.

Asuka bested Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Natalya to earn a shot at Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

The Japanese Superstar had been considered a favorite to win by many entering the match, following her return to action at last month’s Royal Rumble, where she was the penultimate woman eliminated from the Women’s Rumble match.

History Maker

Asuka’s seven-year career with WWE has seen her accomplish many historic feats, including surpassing Bill Goldberg‘s undefeated steak with a streak of her own from 2015 to 2018.

With her win inside the Chamber, Asuka has now become the first woman to win an Elimination Chamber, a Royal Rumble match, and a Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the very first Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018, entering at #25 and scoring three eliminations.

In 2020, Asuka added the Money in the Bank briefcase to her collection of accolades, winning the cinematic match at Titan Towers.

Asuka would not cash in a contract though, as on the post-MITB Raw, it was revealed that the match had been for the Raw Women’s Championship, which had been vacated by the pregnant Becky Lynch.

Asuka at WrestleMania

While Asuka made an impact for the first three years of her career by remaining undefeated, WrestleMania has not been kind to the Empress.

Asuka’s first loss in WWE would come via submission to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, and Asuka would be eliminated from the Women’s Battle Royal the following year.

At WrestleMania 36, the Kabuki Warriors lost the WWE Women’s Tag Titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and Asuka’s reign with the Raw Women’s title ended at WrestleMania 37.

Asuka was not used for WrestleMania 38, and remains winless at WWE’s biggest event of the year.