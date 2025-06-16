Athena Hosting All-Women’s Event With Metroplex Wrestling in August

Athena has dominated as ROH Women’s World Champion for close to three years and now the War Goddess is ready to give other women the chance to shine. In a statement, Athena confirmed that an all-women’s event, Who Runs The World?, will take place on August 9.

The event will be held under Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling banner in Texas. Rather than a one-off, the show will be a regular event for women as part of MPX, Athena added.

“I’m announcing my passion project: women’s wrestling in Texas. Now, I’m going to give all the women in Texas and around the world an opportunity to be seen, be heard, to showcase their talents like we have never before on our new, regular women’s wrestling show.”

Names area already being confirmed for Who Runs The World?, including:

MPX Women’s Champion Reiza Clarke

Vert Vixen

Hyan

Abadon

Masha Slamovich

Who Runs The World? is the latest sign of women’s wrestling’s ever-growing presence in the mainstream, and will come after WWE’s second all-female event, Evolution 2, on July 13. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from what is shaping up to be a huge month in women’s wrestling.