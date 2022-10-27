“Austin-esque” – Jim Ross Compares AEW Star to Stone Cold Steve Austin During Dynamite

AEW commentator and wrestling legend Jim Ross took to Twitter tonight and said that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reminded him of a WWE legend.

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Pentagon Jr. in the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite.

It was a back-and-forth matchup, but in the end, Jon retained the AEW World Championship via pinfall after connecting with the Paradigm Shift. Jim Ross compared Jon Moxley to Stone Cold on social media toward the end of the title match.

The Firm Attacks MJF & Jon Moxley

After the match, Stokely Hathaway’s stable The Firm attacked Jon Moxley. MJF hired The Firm as his stable on retainer, and the group helped him win the Casino Ladder match at All Out, ensuring him a future title show.

However, Maxwell had warned Stokely earlier on the show to not lay a hand on Jon Moxley before Full Gear. MJF wants to prove that he can earn the title on his own to William Regal and has vowed to not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon at the PPV on November 19th.

The Firm ignored MJF’s request and attacked the champion at the end of the show. W. Morrissey, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page beat down Moxley as MJF paced around on the entrance ramp.

MJF made it seem like he was going to go backstage but wound up sprinting to the ring. The numbers game was too much and The Firm beat both men down. Ethan Page planted MJF with the Ego’s Edge and W. Morrissey sent Maxwell through a table with a Chokeslam as the show went off the air. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF on November 19th at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.