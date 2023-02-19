Austin Theory Announces US Title Open Challenge For Raw, Talks John Cena

Austin Theory has made a big announcement for this Monday’s Raw after successfully retaining the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.

The current champion managed to outlast the five challengers he faced inside the Chamber. He last eliminated Seth Rollins who was distracted by Logan Paul to retain the title.

In the post show press conference, Theory was asked if he would want to defend the belt against John Cena at WrestleMania. The US Champion explained that people should talk about him and not the Cenation Leader:

“Why does everyone talk about John Cena? Why? Why don’t they talk about me? Because now they’re gonna talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that chamber.” – Austin Theory

Later in the press conference, Austin Theory asked a question of his own. He wondered who is gonna step up to him now because there is no one in the WWE locker room who thinks like him.

The Raw star then announced that he will be issuing an open challenge for the US Championship on Monday and said that he will beat anyone who answers it.

Apart from this, the Elimination Chamber PPV also featured another cage match and the match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. You can check out the results for the show here.