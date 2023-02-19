Austin Theory Retains WWE US Title With Logan Paul’s Help at Elimination Chamber

WWE stacked the deck in storyline against Austin Theory when he put his United States Title on the line against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford in an Elimination Chamber Match at the themed PLE on Saturday night.

The match opened with Rollins and Gargano. Theory was the third star in only to be beaten down by Rollins and Gargano. Priest was the fourth star in which he hit a front senton to Gargano over the top rope. Rollins with falcon arrow to Priest for 2. Reed came in as the fifth star and Ford was the last to enter.

Ford climbed the fence to the top and jumped off to take everyone out. Reed was eliminated after taking everyone’s finisher. Gargano did a hurricanrana to Rollins off the top of a pod. Gargano was eliminated by Priest with the razor’s edge. Priest was sent packing after Rollins and Ford did an overcastle/powerbomb double team move. Ford was eliminated by Theory after Ford took the stomp by Rollins. Moments later, Logan Paul came out after Ford was taken to the back by medical and hit a stomp to Rollins allowing Theory to hit his finisher for the win.

WWE held qualifying matches for the competitors in the match. Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler, Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, Rollins defeated Chad Gable, Priest pinned Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford pinned Elias to advance.

Theory is reportedly slated to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April.

