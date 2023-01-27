Austin Theory Reveals When He Found Out About Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania Match

Austin Theory didn’t know that Vince McMahon would be wrestling at WrestleMania 38 until last-second.

McMahon had an impromptu match with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania shortly after McAfee defeated Theory in a match of their own. McMahon picked up a quick win over the already exhausted announcer, which was a surprise to many.

However, even though Theory was involved in the angle, he didn’t know about it until the last second, as he explained during an recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

“The egg started everything. I just heard, ‘Mr. McMahon wants to film this segment with an egg.’ I heard about it, it was him arriving with the egg and the story was somebody stole the egg. Literally, that day they were like, ‘You stole the egg.’ ‘I stole the egg, alright.’

“We filmed the segment with Vince and I was super nervous for that. ‘I stole the egg? $100 million egg? Alright.’ I’m trying to figure all this out and it’s my first thing with Vince. It was almost like anytime we filmed anything, it felt so fast. We’d do it and that would be it. Onto the next one.

“Especially, WrestleMania was interesting because we had no idea if we were going to have Vince in the match until like the night before. I remember that day showing up, I met Stone Cold for the first time. ‘Hey, how’s it going, Austin, nice to meet you.’ ‘Hey, nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later tonight.’

“He got on the golf cart and kept driving. ‘What is going on?’ I got to Gorilla, he told me the business, that’s it. Went out there and he gave me that look.“

Of course, since Vince McMahon’s departure from the creative side of the company, Austin Theory is no longer featured as prominently as he once was for a potential World Title run. He does, however, currently reign as the United States Champion.

