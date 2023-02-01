Austin Theory Explains Why MITB Briefcase Was An ‘Anchor’ For Him

Austin Theory believes that the Money In The Bank briefcase was an “anchor” for him.

The current WWE United States Champion recently took part in an interview with Busted Open Radio and discussed his run with the briefcase. Theory explained why he felt like it was an “anchor” for him during that time.

“I think the briefcase is where it got a lot of controversy,” Austin Theory said. “Basically, it just kind of was getting to the point if you were looking at it from like a widescale of ‘where’s this going,’ you look at Roman Reigns, he’s pretty much immortal right now.

“So, I think, for me, in a sense of, I need to be way more built up to look even possible to beat Roman Reigns. The briefcase was just kind of an anchor on me.“

Theory won the briefcase at last year’s Money In The Bank premium live event. Rather than cash-in on Roman Reigns for one of the World Titles, Theory instead opted to cash-in on Seth Rollins for the United States Title during a November episode of RAW.

However, Theory was unsuccessful in the cash-in, but would still eventually go on to win the title later that month at Survivor Series. Now, Theory is gearing up to defend his United States Title inside of the Elimination Chamber later this month.

Quotes via 411Mania