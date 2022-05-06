Authors Of Pain Planning To Return To The Ring (Report)

Former WWE Raw and NXT Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain aren’t done dishing out punishment in the ring.

It appears Akam and Rezar are poised for a return to the squared circle. This according to a report from Fightful Select. There is currently no word on which promotion the two are eyeing.

Authors of Pain

Authors Of Pain: A History Lesson

Authors Of Pain made their NXT TV debut back in June 2016. The powerhouse tag team, led by manager Paul Ellering, attacked American Alpha. The duo ended up winning their first match on NXT the following week.

AOP defeated DIY back in Jan. 2017 to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship. They held onto the gold for 203 days. Eventually, AOP made it to the main roster and won the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The team aligned with Seth Rollins and Murphy before Rezar suffered a biceps injury. AOP was released from WWE in Sept. 2020.

While the team has been away for a while, they confirmed that they aren’t done with the industry last year.