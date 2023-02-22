Backstage Morale Said to be Waning Ahead of Potential WWE Sale (Report)

It’s been said by countless people over the years that when you work in WWE whether that be talent or staff, you have to walk on eggshells to avoid getting any heat that will lead to you being put in the dog house or getting fired.

This has been the atmosphere for years due to Vince McMahon being in charge. Once Triple H took over creative and Stephanie McMahon was named co-CEO last summer, it was said that the atmosphere improved and things were looser backstage as it comes across as more of a family atmosphere than a corporate environment.

McMahon returned to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors last month with the intent of selling the company ahead of WWE’s media rights deal coming up.

The Mood

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reports that the mood backstage has begun to change as McMahon continues to work towards a sale and the uncertainty of what will happen should a sale go through has led to “waning morale.”

Johnson described things backstage as the eggshells starting to return and the “unbridled energy” is fading from where it started when Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took power.

Although he doesn’t hear this as much from wrestlers, it does come from those who work backstage at shows. While things are not as terrible as things once were, they know changes will come if a sale goes through.