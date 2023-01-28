Backstage News On Potential Royal Rumble Surprises

Royal Rumble always brings in many surprises and there is a lot of chatter about which stars may or may not show up at the PPV from Alamodome this year.

Fightful Select provided some update on the names fans are expecting to see on the show tonight including The Rock, Ronda Rousey and more.

Switchblade Jay White is expected to leave NJPW at the end of his deal. As of now however, he is still under contract which likely means he won’t be at Royal Rumble.

When asked about a potential surprise appearance at the show, Matt Cardona said “In San Antonio the day before the Rumble? What am I, a mark?”

Doudrop who has been out of action since last September is in town and taking part in media events. She has been training for an in-ring return for a month.

Ronda Rousey wasn’t originally expected to be part of the Royal Rumble after losing the SmackDown women’s title to Charlotte Flair back in December.

Several people with connections to the company ‘swear The Rock is showing up.’ His latest Instagram post on the other hand, suggests that it’s not likely.

There are Uncle Howdy outfits set for use during the show. Bo Dallas, who has been the rumored name behind the character is also in town.

People have speculated that Pat McAfee could be returning from his hiatus. There is one talent who claims to have heard his name being mentioned for Rumble.

Which surprise appearance would you like to see at Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comment section below.