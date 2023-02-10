Next Hell in a Cell Match to feature Two Former WWE World Champions

WWE‘s next Hell in a Cell match may be a matter of weeks away according to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In late 2022, it was reported that WWE was planning a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor, that was scheduled to take place at the Royal Rumble PLE.

That match didn’t happen, and both men competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match which was won by Cody Rhodes.

In the Observer, it is explained that WWE did plan on the Hell in a Cell match last month, but Edge’s acting commitments kept it from happening.

It is added that the match is a “possibility” for WWE WrestleMania 39 in April.

Edge and Balor will be on opposite teams for next week’s Elimination Chamber event, where they will team with Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley respectively.

Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania

While the Hell in a Cell match has been a WWE staple for over 25 years, the match has only happened three times at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 15, The Undertaker defeated the Big Boss Man, extending the Phenom’s WrestleMania winning streak to 8-0.

It wouldn’t be until WrestleMania 28 that the Cell returned to WWE’s biggest event, when The Undertaker defeated Triple H.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Undertaker once again emerged victorious inside the Cell, this time against Shane McMahon.

The Future of Hell in a Cell

The Hell in a Cell match is one of the more graphic stipulations WWE uses, though matches over the past decade have been somewhat lacking.

Fans have taken issue with the Hell in a Cell match having a PLE, believing it has lessened the significance of the structure.

Last year, it was reported that the Hell in a Cell PLE is “completely dead” in an edict by WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H.

A veteran of nine Cell matches, the Game believes that match should be used when it makes sense, rather than WWE forcing a Cell match “just because it’s October.”