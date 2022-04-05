Backstage Note on Elias’ New Ezekiel Gimmick, Cody Rhodes Set for The Bump

Backstage Note on Elias’ New Ezekiel Gimmick

On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw Elias return to WWE TV with a brand new gimmick. Sporting a clean-shaven look and some new ring attire, Elias, now going by the name Ezekiel, confronted Kevin Owens fresh off his WrestleMania 38 loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin. The man formerly known as “The Drifter” noted that he isn’t Elias, but rather Elias’ brother, Ezekiel.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE internally has Ezekiel listed as a babyface for the red brand. Also, the Elias character has been removed from WWE’s internal roster. For now, it seems that the Elias character is dead, and Ezekiel is here to stay. It should also be noted that Ezekiel is now using Elias’ old Twitter account.

Cody Rhodes Set for The Bump

Cody Rhodes made his return to Monday Night RAW last night, cutting an emotional promo before ultimately shaking hands with Seth Rollins to close the segment. Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, as he was revealed as Rollins’ mystery opponent. Rhodes defeated Rollins in a classic matchup, and made it clear that he intends to win a World Title during his new run with the company.

Now, WWE’s Kayla Braxton has announced on Twitter that Rhodes will be a special guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, streaming live on WWE’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 10:00 AM ET. You can check out the official announcement below.