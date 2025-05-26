Backstage Plans Behind Bronson Reed’s Alliance With Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed shocked fans with his return at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event when he joined forces with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Some details have now emerged regarding the reason behind aligning with the group.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reflected on Bron Breakker joining Seth Rollins’ faction. He then highlighted the fact that Bronson Reed joining Rollins and co. adds a dimension to the group and makes it stronger.

Meltzer also reckoned that Bron Breakker is being built as a future WrestleMania main eventer and they would want to protect him. So, eventually when the group takes a loss, Bronson Reed could be the one. He explained:

“Yeah. I think it adds a dimension, and it makes the group even—it makes them even more of a strong group because also, the other thing with Bronson being there is that, you know, when you have the matches where they have to lose—and they probably won’t be doing much losing early on—but when you have those matches, you don’t have to beat Bron Breakker, who, you know, is obviously someone they have as a WrestleMania main eventer, whereas Bronson Reed is not going to be a WrestleMania main eventer. But, you know, I mean, he’s—he’s very good. He’s very good in his role.”

Reed had been on the shelf after sustaining an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. Bronson returned during the tag-team match as CM Punk & Sami Zayn battled Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker. In the final moments of the match, Reed came out of nowhere and sent Punk through the barricade.

Sami Zayn was outnumbered before Breakker pinned him for the win. Following the match, Breakker and Reed had a staredown before Rollins hugged him. Reed and Breakker then shook hands. Reed hit a Tsunami on Punk to end the segment.