Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman WWE Raw Segment

This week’s episode of WWE Raw featured a heavily praised segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman that saw them both get emotional.

The promo segment was done to promote further Cody Rhodes challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select had details on the backstage reaction to the promo that was said to have benefitted from looser scripting under Triple H compared to what he had been under Vince McMahon.

Those close to Heyman stated that he was surprised by Rhodes mentioning Dusty Rhodes getting booked by ECW in 2000 and that the family needed those bookings. People close to Cody stated they weren’t sure whether Heyman had been told how important the ECW bookings were to the Rhodes family in general.

The Reaction

Heyman wrote his part of the promo, while Cody wrote his. Those involved with the segment were very pleased with it, and WWE officials were thrilled with the content and the reactions from fans.

One WWE higher-up source told Fightful: “Cody Rhodes is a star, and Paul Heyman is a starmaker. They were in a difficult position, and made something that seemed like a manufactured booking decision become a personal, WrestleMania main event if it ends up going that direction.”