Backstage Reason Behind Latest WWE NXT Parking Lot Attack

Wendy Choo will be out of action for the time being, after being written off of NXT TV with an attack in the parking lot.

During this week’s NXT, McKenzie Mitchell was set to interview Nathan Frazer, when there was a commotion heard off-screen.

When cameras caught up to the scene, Choo was seen in the parking lot and was unable to move her arm.

Real Reason

As one would expect, this attack in the parking lot was just for the show, though Choo is needing some time away from the ring.

Choo is dealing with a legitimate injury, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alverez, and will miss an undisclosed amount of ring time.

That report adds that the Pyjama-clad Superstar is not expected to be out for long, as her injury isn’t considered “too serious.”

The Most Dangerous Place on Earth

Wendy Choo is just the latest person to fall victim to an assault in the WWE NXT parking lot.

Months ago, Nikkita Lyons was attacked by a mysterious assailant, which in reality, was to write the popular star off TV to undergo surgery.

When a fan accused The Schism’s Ava Raine of being the one behind the attacks, the fourth-generation Superstar denied that she is responsible, though wishes she was.

unfortunately i can’t take credit for these attacks but i commend whoever did. very forward thinking of them https://t.co/cC2ZXri5H2 — A V A (@AvaRaineWWE) March 1, 2023

There are currently no reports as to who will be revealed as Choo’s attacker, on when such a revelation will be made on WWE NXT programming.