Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes Being Cleared to Wrestle at WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes was cleared to wrestle at WWE Hell in a Cell and seeing how bad his injury looked, it left many wondering why.

Fans knew something was off when Rhodes didn’t compete against Seth Rollins in a scheduled match at a house show just one night before HIAC. WWE announced to the crowd that Cody suffered an injury and he was replaced by Drew McIntyre.

After the match, Cody ran Seth off leaving many to wonder if the injury was a work.

As it turns out, the injury was very real as it was reported he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training. At the time, it wasn’t known if he had suffered a full tear or a partial tear.

News on Cody Rhodes Being Cleared

WWE announced on its Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show that Cody Rhodes tore his tendon completely off the bone. The company claimed at first he suffered a partial tear due to his brawl with Seth on the May 30 episode of Raw.

The company then noted Cody suffered a complete tear during a training session.

When Cody took off his entrance jacket for the match with Seth, his pec looked quite gruesome. Rhodes gutted it out and defeated Seth Rollins.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the reason why Cody was cleared to wrestle is that a completely torn pectoral muscle can’t get any worse. The report notes that had Cody only had a partial tear, he likely wouldn’t have been allowed to compete.

The report also mentions that WWE gave Cody the option to sit this one out but he insisted on performing.