Backstage Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery From Injury

Becky Lynch separated her shoulder during her match with Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam. The following night on Raw, she was attacked by Damage CTRL and hasn’t been on television since then.

It was previously reported that Lynch would be out of action for several months. However, there was speculation she could be close to a return after she was backstage at the October 3 episode of Raw in St Paul, Minnesota. That’s not the case, though.

The Latest on Becky

Fightful Select reported today that nobody within WWE confirmed that Becky would be returning to in-ring action soon and even stated that the company had not yet followed up with Lynch regarding a possible return at that point in time. Those within WWE say that she was never slated for a September return.

WWE officials had hoped that Lynch would be able to avoid needing surgery and that she would return after a few months in rehab. In early September, Lynch’s doctors and physical therapists believed that it would be at least a couple of months before she could return to the ring. As of this writing, there is no definitive timetable for her return.

People in WWE creative said they were hoping to have Lynch back by the end of the year, but that was not a guarantee and was them being optimistic that she wouldn’t have surgery.