Backstage Update on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Absence

Bray Wyatt missed Sunday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden where he was supposed to take on LA Knight in a match.

After the former WWE Champion missed the show, it led to fan concern regarding his status. He has also been absent from WWE television as of late, with his last appearance coming in the way of a muscle man video.

Fightful Select reports that after talking with those who have worked with Wyatt, he is currently sidelined with a “physical issue,” and they’re not sure about when he could return.

Rumors

There had been rumors that Wyatt walked out because of issues with creative, but as of this writing, the media outlet was unable to confirm that with anyone in the company.

Wyatt was slated to appear at other house shows and SmackDown episodes, but was pulled from those due to the issue. Although he has been sidelined, WWE has continued with the feud between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley.

At one point this weekend, Lashley wasn’t scheduled for Monday’s Raw. It should be noted that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy’s materials have not been sent to the site of SmackDown in the last two weeks. Also, Wyatt hasn’t been planned for those shows and is not scheduled for Raw.