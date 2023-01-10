Backstage Update On Edge’s WWE Creative Plans

Edge hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since his latest absence, as he lost an I Quit Match to Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules show in October.

The company already had some plans for him months ago, according to Fightful Select. As of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of 2023.

Working Plans

The working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud. WrestlingNews.co reported that they would be competing at Royal Rumble.

The reason for the rivalry being spread out comes down to Edge working limited dates. Fightful also confirmed WrestlingNews.co’s report that as of that point ahead of Survivor Series, it was slated to be a Hell in a Cell match.

Fightful reports that Edge wasn’t the only one to be planned for the Elimination Chamber PLE in February. In November, WWE’s tentative plan was for Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, to be involved in the Montreal event by teaming with Edge to take on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

It should be noted that things can change and can’t be considered official until WWE officially announces it themselves.