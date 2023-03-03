Backstage Update on Jay White’s Wrestling Future

Jay White became a free agent on February 28, and his wrestling future remains a mystery following reports he could be heading to WWE.

At NJPW’s The New Beginning event in Osaka, White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo before losing to AEW’s Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event.

In January, there had been reports that stated AEW and WWE were interested in signing the top star. WWE felt they had a better chance of signing him. Since then, there has been speculation that he could show up at WrestleMania 39 in April or make his debut by showing up on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

The Latest

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that while the circumstances seem to indicate he’s headed to WWE, there has yet to be any confirmation that would back it up.

Meltzer wrote, “If he is going to WWE, it’s not something well known within the company by many because multiple people who normally know haven’t heard his name mentioned.”

Meltzer previously reported that WWE was the favorite to sign White as if he was going to AEW, then NJPW wouldn’t have had him lose two “loser leaves” matches since they have a working relationship.