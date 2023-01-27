Banger Bros. No More: WWE Drops Ill-Conceived Tag Team Name

Former WWE Champions Sheamus and Drew McIntyre‘s on-screen reunion has been greeted by respectable fan fare and a rather unfortunate choice of team name.

In a nod to Sheamus’ ‘Banger after banger after banger’ meme, his newly reformed team with Drew McIntyre was initially named The Banger Bros. The real-life pals were previously portrayed as allies back in 2020. At the time, Drew McIntyre was riding high as the lead babyface on RAW.

The usually heelish Sheamus enjoyed a quasi-face turn as the then-WWE Champion’s main ally. ‘The Celtic Warrior’s subsequent betrayal of McIntyre in early 2021 was poorly received by fans, with many feeling it had come too soon and ruined the angle.

Sheamus and the rest of his Brawling Brutes team turned babyface following notable fan support during his acclaimed feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther last year.

Ahead of Survivor Series, he was reunited with McIntyre to feud with The Bloodline heading into Survivor Series. The pair unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships earlier this month. While the team garnered support from audiences, their-ill-fated team name recently caused some trouble.

WWE Drops Banger Bros. Due To XXX Connotations

It turns out there’s a pornographic website with an eerily similar name to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre’s team moniker. As a PG company, the prospect of a WWE act potentially leading to Google searches turning up something adults-only would be disastrous.

With this in mind, WWE have quickly vetoed the Banger Bros. moving forward. A similar incident occurred back in the summer of 2015. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were called up from NXT to form a faction with Paige dubbed The Submission Sorority. The name turned out to also belong to a pornographic, leading to a similar slew of search engine mishaps for those who wanted to look the team up.

The Submission Sorority were subsequently renamed Team PCB to sidestep any further confusion.

For now, the new moniker for the team remains unconfirmed. Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have joked about the name on social media in recent days.