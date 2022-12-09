Barry Windham Update: Stabilized & Out of Intensive Care

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is doing better after suffering a life-threatening heart attack earlier this month.

The Windham family has set up the GoFundMe Campaign to help financially support his medical expenses and bills during this difficult time. According to Mika Rotunda, sister of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, their uncle “experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications.”

Since retiring, Windham “has been limited with work due to his medical history” and “left without health insurance.”

On Friday, December 9, Mika Rotunda provided an encouraging update on Windham’s health. She wrote on Twitter that he’s stabilized & out of intensive care. He’s also talking and able to stand, which is great news to hear after such a scare.

Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week.



I wanted to give an update!

I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.



Thanks again everyone!??

There absolutely is power in prayer. — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 9, 2022

Career Highlights

Barry Windham began his professional wrestling career in 1979, training with his father Blackjack Mulligan, and wrestling legend Harley Race. From there, he went on to achieve great success in NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Championship Wrestling from Florida. Notably, he claimed NWA World Heavyweight Championship and NWA World Tag Team Championship each once, amongst many other title wins.

Barry eventually joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and one of professional wrestling’s greatest stables: The Four Horsemen. In 2012, The Four Horseman group entered the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2012, including Barry Windham, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and J.J. Dillon.

SEScoops sends our best wishes to Barry Windham and the Windham family at this time.