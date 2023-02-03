Batista Hoping for 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Batista, real name Dave Bautista, was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were nixed.

The pandemic forced all wrestling companies to hold shows in front of no fans. WWE not only nixed the Hall Of Fame that year, they moved WrestleMania from a stadium to an empty Performance Center.

The Class of 2020 inductees eventually got their ceremony the following year and was paired with the 2021 class. It was pre-taped inside the virtual WWE ThunderDome.

However, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion decided to pull out of the 2021 ceremony “due to previous obligations.”

Although he noted that WWE honored his request to induct him at a “future ceremony” because he wants “to properly thank the fans and people who made [his] career possible,” it has yet to happen.

While speaking with ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley at the premiere of his latest movie, “Knock At The Cabin,” Batista said he’s “trying” to be part of the 2023 ceremony.

“I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying.” – Batista on a possible 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce any inductees for the class this year.