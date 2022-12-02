Watch: Former WWE Superstar Batista Vows to Kill in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ Trailer

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped today on YouTube and features former WWE Superstar Batista.

Batista (Dave Bautista) plays Drax the Destroyer in the films, and he first appeared in the original Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. He also recently was a co-star in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in theaters on May 5th next year and is directed by James Gunn. In the trailer, Batista’s character Drax launches a basketball at the face of a young creature and vowed to kill anyone that gets in their way before he is reminded by Star-Lord that he will not be killing anyone.

Earlier this year, Batista took to Instagram and posted about the production of the film wrapping up and confirmed that he is done playing Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine

Batista’s Final Match in WWE

Batista’s wrestling career came to an end a few years ago at WrestleMania 35. The Animal battled his former Evolution teammate Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Their rivalry started when Batista attacked Ric Flair ahead of his 70th birthday celebration.

Triple H put his career on the line in the match and emerged victorious. He planted Batista with a Powerbomb on the steel steps, and struck The Animal with a sledgehammer in the match. In the end, it took two Pedigrees for The Game to pick up the victory. Batista announced his retirement from professional wrestling shortly after the match.