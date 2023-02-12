Dave Bautista Lands Role in Upcoming George R.R. Martin Movie Adaptation

Former WWE star Dave Bautista has landed another interesting role. This time he will be featured in the movie adaptation of a George R.R. Martin story.

Per Deadline, In The Lost Lands is an upcoming movie based on a short story written by the Game of Thrones creator. The former world champion will be starring alongside Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich in this fantasy adventure film:

“The movie will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape-shifting, who makes a daring play: She hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful.

Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the “Lost Lands,” Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfilment, love and loss.”

Paul W.S. Anderson will be directing the movie starring the retired wrestling star. Anderson has also written the script for the upcoming project.

Dave Bautista has made a point to distinguish his characters from one another. In his own words, the Hollywood star does not care about being a star and he ‘just wants to be a better actor.’

The MCU star has received praise recently for his work in movies such as Glass Onion and Knock at the Cabin. The upcoming adaptation is only expected to add to his reputation.