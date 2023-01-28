Bayley Addresses WWE Cutting Her Steel Cage Match From Raw 30

Bayley had been scheduled to work a steel cage match with Backy Lynch on this week’s WWE Raw 30 show, but the bout didn’t take place. An angle was booked instead, where Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started.

It was reported that the Trial of Sami Zayn segment went long, which led to the rest of the card being trimmed. Unfortunately for the ladies, their cage bout was impacted the most. The decision was made to do the angle instead of booking a short match.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, this was something that Bayley was asked about:

“The outcome of it? Yeah, I felt good. I honestly think it put our story in a whole different place. I think it did a lot for Damage CTRL. So I’m super happy with it,” Bayley stated.

Bayley noted she wasn’t bummed at all because the match got cut. However, she did see the fan backlash.

“I did, which is cool. They have our backs and stuff, but I don’t want them to think that women’s wrestling is moving backward or that we’re not seen in the same light of Roman Reigns or anybody like that. We are very appreciated backstage, we’re treated super well, and we are a part of big conversations when it comes to big stories, big matches, big pay-per-views, and big premium live events. We’re in conversations with that. I don’t want the fans to get the wrong idea about what happened, and it was just what happened. We’re going to make the best of it, and they’re going to see how it made everything so much bigger and better.”

Bayley speaks on her steel cage match with Becky getting canceled pic.twitter.com/Q6mXOR2dFV — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) January 27, 2023

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to SEScoops for the transcription.