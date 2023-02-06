4 Times Women’s Champion Appearing On NXT This Week

Bayley is coming to NXT and she is bringing her Ding Dong Hello talk show with her.

WWE has announced that the 4 time women’s champion will be hosting a special episode of her talk show with Toxic Attraction this Tuesday.

Bayley is currently involved in a feud with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. The two were supposed to have a Steel Cage match at Raw XXX but it was cut due to time.

Last Monday’s Raw saw Lynch challenging Bayley to redo the Steel Cage match. The Damage CTRL leader initially declined but Adam Pearce later made the match official for Raw this Monday.

Toxic Attraction has been left with two members after the abrupt release of their leader Mandy Rose. The duo of Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin have been feuding with the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez recently.

They both challenged Perez for the title in a Triple Threat match at the Vengeance Day special this past Saturday. Roxanne, however, was able to overcome this challenge and retain her title.

There is no word yet on if Bayley will be bringing her partners Dakota Kai and IYO Sky with her to NXT. We will have to see if this turns out to be a one-off appearance or if the main roster star sticks around for a run like some others have done recently.