Bayley Celebrating Ten-Year Milestone in Her WWE Career

WWE Raw Superstar Bayley is celebrating after reaching ten years in her career with the company.

On Twitter, the Role Model and leader of Damage CTRL spoke about her career, adding that she is not done yet.

Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE.



A DECADE



Grateful. Proud. Not Done ?

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WnM8QZ1HS9 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 7, 2023

Bayley’s post received well-wishes by both fans and those in wrestling, including Lance Storm and reigning IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI.

Bayley and Damage CTRL have been feuding with Becky Lynch in recent weeks, with the Role Model getting a win over the Man on the December 19, Raw.

This week, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Lynch and Mia ‘Michin’ Yim.

Bayley So Far

Signing with WWE ten years ago, Bayley’s career in the company actually began under a mask, as her in-ring debut saw her compete as Luchadora at an NXT live event.

It was in June 2013 that Bayley would adopt her doe-eyed fan-girl character which would make her one of the most popular babyfaces in recent years.

After multiple attempts, Bayley won the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015, and would retain at NXT TakeOver: Respect that October.

After losing the title to Asuka, Bayley would be called up to Raw in 2016 and won the Raw Women’s Championship in early 2017.

After a run as one-half of the first WWE Women’s Tag Champions, Bayley would capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2019, and would turn heel that September, marking her first run in WWE as a heel.

After a lengthy reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley’s reign would end in October 2020, and an injury in July 2021 would keep her out of action until her return last year’s Summerslam.