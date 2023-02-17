Bayley Makes Vow After Not Competing At Past Two WrestleManias

Bayley will go through anything to make her presence felt at WrestleMania 39, after missing out on a match at the previous two events.

The Damage CTRL member took to Twitter this week to make her promise and reminded fans of her recent bad luck with WWE‘s biggest show of the year.

I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gRyamrsOcn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2023

On this week’s Raw, Bayley faced Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a match with potential WrestleMania stakes.

Had either Lynch or Bayley won, they would have been added to tomorrow night’s Elimination Chamber match, in which the winner will face Belair for the title at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately for Lynch and Bayley, it was the EST who emerged victorious on Raw.

Bayley-Mania

Bayley hasn’t competed at the last two WrestleManias, though last year’s event WrestleMania 38 wasn’t down to WWE’s creative plans.

In July 2021, days before the return of live fans, Bayley suffered a serious ACL injury that led to her being out of action for over a year.

For WrestleMania 37, Bayley was simply not booked for a match, which angered fans who appreciated what she had done during the crowd-less Pandemic era.

Instead, Bayley was used for a few skits involving The Bella Twins, Hulk Hogan, and Titus O’Neil.

What’s Next for Bayley?

With the Role Model being blocked from entering the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, any bout for Bayley at WrestleMania is unlikely to be for a championship.

Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Lita appeared on Raw to cost Bayley her steel cage match with Lynch, seemingly setting up a feud between them.

While it had been rumored that Elimination Chamber 2023 would see Damage CTRL face Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus, no match has been announced, but could be saved for WrestleMania.

With that said, it has been reported that WWE is planning for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.