Bayley on Botch During WWE RAW: “We Were So Flustered by It”

Bayley squared off against Alexa Bliss this past Monday on RAW in a #1 contender’s match. During the match, Alexa Bliss went for a Hurricanrana but it didn’t go well and both superstars crashed to the canvas in an awkward fashion.
The Role Model spoke about the incident during a recent Instagram Live and explained how the move went wrong.
Bianca Belair on Alexa Bliss Almost Attacking Her on RAW
Alexa Bliss won the #1 contenders match after Becky Lynch attacked Damage CTRL ringside. Becky battled with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai through the crowd and it distracted Bayley. Alexa capitalized and hit Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair congratulated Alexa after the match but Bliss almost hit her with Sister Abigail out of nowhere before stopping herself.
Bianca was interviewed after RAW and stated that she was reminded that Alexa Bliss is still a competitor and that she won’t be caught off guard again.