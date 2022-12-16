Bayley on Botch During WWE RAW: “We Were So Flustered by It”

Bayley squared off against Alexa Bliss this past Monday on RAW in a #1 contender’s match. During the match, Alexa Bliss went for a Hurricanrana but it didn’t go well and both superstars crashed to the canvas in an awkward fashion.

The Role Model spoke about the incident during a recent Instagram Live and explained how the move went wrong.

I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it just kind of got wonky. It got wonky to the point where I lost my footing, and we both landed on our heads. We weren’t knocked out or anything, but we were like, ‘ oh that sucked and didn’t look good.’



We just tried to get back on the same page, but we didn’t know where we were going. We were so flustered by it – she and I literally went for the same move, which made us collide heads again.



I just had to give her a clothesline and just had to stop. I just said, ‘alright, let’s just stop and slow down a little bit.’ Bayley

Bayley and Alexa got hurt after the Rana spot and got disoriented for a bit during the match pic.twitter.com/w06MGQrf6I — Ted – Fan Account (@TedBayRose3) December 15, 2022

Bianca Belair on Alexa Bliss Almost Attacking Her on RAW

Alexa Bliss won the #1 contenders match after Becky Lynch attacked Damage CTRL ringside. Becky battled with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai through the crowd and it distracted Bayley. Alexa capitalized and hit Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair congratulated Alexa after the match but Bliss almost hit her with Sister Abigail out of nowhere before stopping herself.

Bianca was interviewed after RAW and stated that she was reminded that Alexa Bliss is still a competitor and that she won’t be caught off guard again.