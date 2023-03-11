Bayley Proves She’s Been “Studying” Lita’s Strengths & Weaknesses for Decades

Damage CTRL’s Bayley will achieve a lifelong dream when she faces Lita at WrestleMania 39, and this is a match the Role Model has been preparing for decades.

On this week’s Raw, a six-woman tag-team match was made official for WrestleMania 39, pitting new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch, as well as Trish Stratus, against Damage CTRL.

During an edition of the Broken Skull Sessions, Bayley named Lita as her dream opponent from any era of wrestling.

Studying

Before becoming the heel Role Model we know today, Bayley was WWE’s premiere Super-Fan, and this wasn’t just her character.

A lifelong WWE fan, Bayley grew up watching Lita, and (according to the former SmackDown Women’s Champion) knows her weaknesses.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley shared an essay she wrote in her youth, showing that she has been studying the WWE Hall of Famer for decades.

I’ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses..??#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OGA07V5Ojp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2023

Instead of returning from a career-threatening neck injury in March 2003 as young Bayley had hoped, Lita would return to action that September.

WrestleMania 39

This year’s WrestleMania will be an especially special one for Bayley, and now just because she’s facing her hero on the card.

Bayley hasn’t competed at WrestleMania since 2020, as she missed last year’s event due to an ACL injury that forced her to miss over a year of action.

For 2021, Bayley was simply not used for a match, which angered fans given how much work she’d done during the crowd-less Pandemic era.

Instead, Bayley had an on-stage segment where she was attacked by the Bella Twins.

Given that WrestleMania 36 in 2020 took place without live fans, Bayley’s most recent match at WrestleMania with a crowd was back in 2019.